Miss out on Build-A-Bear's Pay Your Age? Vouchers are available

Miss out on the Pay Your Age Day promotion at Build-A-Bear Workshop? You’re not alone, and you may be in luck.

After many Bonus Club members were turned away at the stores due to overwhelming demand, Build-A-Bear is making vouchers available to members in the U.S. and Canada who log into their accounts by midnight on Sunday. These vouchers will be good through Aug. 31.

On Thursday's Rob Williams Anytime podcast, Rob spoke with a local woman who was caught up in the madness -- you can hear that conversation below:

The company says these vouchers may be used on a future purchase.

“Build-A-Bear Workshop’s Pay Your Age Day event generated an overwhelming response, resulting in long lines, extensive waits and disappointed Guests. We feel it is important to share that, based on the information available to us before the day began, we could not have predicted this reaction to our Pay Your Age Day event,” the company posted on its website.

“We understand that many Guests were turned away as, due to safety concerns created by the crowds, authorities in certain locations closed Build-A-Bear stores and, in other locations, we were forced to limit the line. Unfortunately, given these circumstances, we were unable to serve all of our Guests for the Pay Your Age Day event.”

There were reports of as long as nine-hour waits and fights breaking out at Build-A-Bear Workshops in the United Kingdom and Ireland for the Pay Your Age promotion.

The promotion promised that shoppers could get any furry friend for the price of your age at Build A Bear Workshop.

The minimum price of the stuffed animals was $1 and the maximum price is $29. If you were older than 29 and are interested in this deal, you would only have to pay $29. Customers cannot pay less than $1 for a bear even if their child is younger than 1 year old.

