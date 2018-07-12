Cincinnati police search for teen who went missing while celebrating Fourth of July

Cincinnati police are looking for a 16-year-old girl missing from the Pendleton neighborhood, specifically East 13th Street. (CPD)

Cincinnati police are looking for a 16-year-old girl missing from the Pendleton neighborhood, specifically East 13th Street.

They say Alexandria "Lexi" Mascus was last seen in her yard celebrating Fourth of July with family when it was discovered she'd left. Her mother searched the area without success.

Lexi is black with a medium complexion, stands 5 feet 11 inches tall, weighs about 175 lbs. and has brown eyes and black hair.

Anyone with information about this or any other crime is asked to call Police Dispatch at 513-765-1212 or CRIMESTOPPERS at 513-352-3040. To send a text message, use TIP411.com. Callers may remain anonymous and may receive compensation for their information.

