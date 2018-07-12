Police officer taken to hospital after wreck in Kentucky

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) - Police say an officer has been taken to a hospital after a crash in Kentucky.

Louisville Metro Police Department spokesman Dwight Mitchell tells news outlets that the officer is listed in stable condition following the crash reported early Thursday morning.

Mitchell says the officer was driving west and another car was traveling east at the time of the collision. The driver of the other vehicle had a minor injury and was treated at the scene.

The crash is under investigation.

