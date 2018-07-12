Police officer taken to hospital after wreck in Kentucky

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) - Police say an officer has been taken to a hospital after a crash in Kentucky.
Louisville Metro Police Department spokesman Dwight Mitchell tells news outlets that the officer is listed in stable condition following the crash reported early Thursday morning.
Mitchell says the officer was driving west and another car was traveling east at the time of the collision. The driver of the other vehicle had a minor injury and was treated at the scene.
The crash is under investigation.
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
The Secret Service -- known for protecting the president -- is now using their expertise to protect schools in the wake of a spate of deadly mass shootings.Full Story >
The Secret Service -- known for protecting the president -- is now using their expertise to protect schools in the wake of a spate of deadly mass shootings.Full Story >
Norwood's police union and city leaders are going back and forth over contract negotiations.Full Story >
Norwood's police union and city leaders are going back and forth over contract negotiations.Full Story >
Cincinnati police are looking for a 16-year-old girl missing from the Pendleton neighborhood, specifically East 13th Street.Full Story >
Cincinnati police are looking for a 16-year-old girl missing from the Pendleton neighborhood, specifically East 13th Street.Full Story >
A two-car crash closed Columbia Parkway between Taft and Delta on Thursday.Full Story >
A two-car crash closed Columbia Parkway between Taft and Delta on Thursday.Full Story >
Miss out on the Pay Your Age Day promotion at Build-A-Bear Workshop? You’re not alone, and you may be in luck.Full Story >
Miss out on the Pay Your Age Day promotion at Build-A-Bear Workshop? You’re not alone, and you may be in luck.Full Story >