Multiple students injured in Colorado school bus crash

A pedestrian was seriously injured after a piece of machinery fell from a passing truck Thursday.Full Story >
Norwood's police union and city leaders are going back and forth over contract negotiations.Full Story >
An 11-year-old Monroe girl who has been fighting cancer for three years has continued to make progress on her bucket list and now on her prognosis. Madison Smallwood was diagnosed with cancer in 2015. In recent months, realizing her future is uncertain, she has started marking things off of her bucket list. By May, she had graduated high school, driven a car, and even was deemed prom queen at a special prom. Since then, she has continued to achieve her goa...Full Story >
Louisville native Ben Rhodes won for the first time at his home track taking first place in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series Buckle Up in your Truck 225 on Thursday night.Full Story >
The second-leading scorer in Xavier basketball history impressed the New Orleans Pelicans enough in four summer league games to earn a two-way contract on Thursday.Full Story >
New remedies for sleep apnea are vying for a place in the bedrooms of millions of people craving a good night's restFull Story >
A woman who survived a plane crash in Alaska says she's thankful to be aliveFull Story >
As immigration debate has heated up, Gloria and Emilio Estefan said they have noticed amped-up audience reaction to certain scenes in their biographical musical 'On Your Feet!'Full Story >
Reunions between immigrant parents, children mixed with joy, trauma of kids being taken from themFull Story >
Under fire for his warm embrace of Vladimir Putin, President Donald Trump jolted a NATO summit by turning a harsh spotlight on Germany's ties to Russia while questioning the value of a military alliance that has defined decades of American foreign policy.Full Story >
Under fire for his warm embrace of Vladimir Putin, President Donald Trump jolted a NATO summit by turning a harsh spotlight on Germany's ties to Russia while questioning the value of a military alliance that has defined decades of American foreign policy.Full Story >
The new acting chief of the Environmental Protection Agency is defending his past lobbying work with the coal industry as he addresses agency employees roiled by months of ethics allegations against former Administrator Scott PruittFull Story >
The city of Annapolis will hold a benefit concert featuring Maryland-based rockers Good Charlotte to honor the five Capital Gazette employees killed in an attack in their newsroomFull Story >
President Donald Trump is claiming a pipeline project has made Germany "totally controlled" by and "captive to Russia" during a combative breakfast that kicked off what was already expected to be a fraught NATO summitFull Story >
A baby porcupine is the first of its species to be born at Brookfield ZooFull Story >
