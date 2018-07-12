Norwood police union, city leaders go back and forth over contract negotiations

Norwood's police union and city leaders are going back and forth over contract negotiations.

"We're discouraged," said union representative Ron Murphy. "We've never had this blatant disregard for contracts before."

He's referring to letters from the mayor asking for five supervisor positions to be cut from the police department. The mayor also asks for a promotions freeze within the force.

"We will fight it," said Murphy.

Councilman James Bonsall said that while the mayor's actions eliminate five supervisor positions through attrition, six new patrol positions would be added.

"The city retains the right to increase the rank structure within the complement, but not decrease the rank structure among members of the bargaining unit," a portion of the contract agreement between the union and city reads.

That agreement was voted on in March.

Norwood Mayor Thomas Williams declined to comment on this story.

"We need to work to balance what we're spending our money on," said resident Andrew More. "I think for a while now it's been police and fire and I would also like to see our streets and parks improved."

Bonsall said the city is saving money for street paving and upgrades to other infrastructure.

Norwood has been on fiscal emergency since 2016. Before that, it was on fiscal watch for 12 years.

