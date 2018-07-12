Secret Service releases 'blueprint' for school threat assessment programs

The Secret Service -- known for protecting the president -- is now using their expertise to protect schools in the wake of a spate of deadly mass shootings.

The new guidelines on enhancing school safety are based on research from the U.S. Secret Service's National Threat Assessment Center.

The purpose of the report was to show a "blueprint" for how schools can establish threat assessment programs in their schools so that they are identifying students who may be expressing distress or engaging in concerning behavior.

The Secret Service offers schools guidance on spotting suspicious behavior and figuring out when and how to intervene.

