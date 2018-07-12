Woman claims coyote attacked her puppy in Anderson Twp - Cincinnati News, Weather, Sports from FOX19 NOW-WXIX

Woman claims coyote attacked her puppy in Anderson Twp

Posted by Maytal Levi, Reporter
Connect
A 9-month-old Sheltie puppy is recovering after being attacked by a coyote. (File photo by Delhi police) A 9-month-old Sheltie puppy is recovering after being attacked by a coyote. (File photo by Delhi police)
ANDERSON TOWNSHIP, OH (FOX19) -

A 9-month-old Sheltie puppy is recovering after being attacked by a coyote.

Brenda Gross says Kermit, the puppy, was outside for 20 minutes, but when she went out to go get him he was gone.

"A coyote came into our backyard and took him," she said.

The backyard is lined with electric fencing, surrounded by trees.

"I cried and suffered just like it was a family member missing," she said.

Kermit was missing from Sunday around 8 p.m. until Wednesday when a neighbor four houses up the hill found him in the grass.

"He was severely dehydrated from being out in the hot sun for days," said Gross.

But that wasn't the worst of it. Kermit suffered multiple 2 in. deep bite marks on his throat.

"The coyote chewed underneath his chin, down on his chest area and a couple places on his stomach by his private areas," Gross said.

Kermit's sister, Paisley, who also lives with the Gross family, wasn't herself while her brother was missing.

"I think she saw him get taken," Gross said. "She would whine which is something she doesn't normally do. She would whine and bark we kept hoping her barking he would hear."

Looking back, Gross believes the barking may have been on purpose.

"I wonder now if laying up there he could hear her, but because of his throat and stuff couldn't let us know he was up there," she said.

FOX19 called Cherry Grove Animal Hospital where Kermit was treated. An employee there said clients are reporting a significantly increasing number of coyote sightings throughout the area -- especially at Hopper Hill Road, Forest Road, 8 Mile Road and 9 Mile Road.

Copyright 2018 WXIX. All rights reserved.

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • Family identifies deceased spouse of deployed Fort Stewart soldier

    Family identifies deceased spouse of deployed Fort Stewart soldier

    Thursday, July 12 2018 5:11 PM EDT2018-07-12 21:11:54 GMT
    Abree Boykin (Source: Family)Abree Boykin (Source: Family)

    Military police are currently investigating a homicide after they found the wife of a deployed soldier dead inside her home on Fort Stewart Tuesday night. 

    Full Story >

    Military police are currently investigating a homicide after they found the wife of a deployed soldier dead inside her home on Fort Stewart Tuesday night. 

    Full Story >

  • Police say they made an 'error' in arresting Stormy Daniels

    Police say they made an 'error' in arresting Stormy Daniels

    Thursday, July 12 2018 1:48 AM EDT2018-07-12 05:48:17 GMT
    Thursday, July 12 2018 9:42 PM EDT2018-07-13 01:42:54 GMT
    According to her lawyer, the porn actress was performing at an Ohio strip club when some patrons touched her in a "non-sexual" way, which violates state law. (Source: CNN, File)According to her lawyer, the porn actress was performing at an Ohio strip club when some patrons touched her in a "non-sexual" way, which violates state law. (Source: CNN, File)

    According to her lawyer, the porn actress was performing at an Ohio strip club when some patrons touched her in a "non-sexual" way, which violates state law.

    Full Story >

    According to her lawyer, the porn actress was performing at an Ohio strip club when some patrons touched her in a "non-sexual" way, which violates state law.

    Full Story >

  • Player-coach bond may have saved lives in Thai cave ordeal

    Player-coach bond may have saved lives in Thai cave ordeal

    Thursday, July 12 2018 2:00 PM EDT2018-07-12 18:00:55 GMT
    Thursday, July 12 2018 9:42 PM EDT2018-07-13 01:42:33 GMT
    (Thai Navy Seal via AP, File). FILE - In this July 3, 2018, file image taken from video provided by the Thai Navy Seal, Thai boys are with Navy SEALs inside a cave in Mae Sai, northern Thailand. The day-to-day pearls of wisdom imparted by coaches to pl...(Thai Navy Seal via AP, File). FILE - In this July 3, 2018, file image taken from video provided by the Thai Navy Seal, Thai boys are with Navy SEALs inside a cave in Mae Sai, northern Thailand. The day-to-day pearls of wisdom imparted by coaches to pl...
    Some of the lessons of the playing field _ try your hardest, support your teammates, trust your coach _ may have helped save the lives of the 12 youth soccer players rescued from a flooded cave in Thailand.Full Story >
    Some of the lessons of the playing field _ try your hardest, support your teammates, trust your coach _ may have helped save the lives of the 12 youth soccer players rescued from a flooded cave in Thailand.Full Story >
Powered by Frankly