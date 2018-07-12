'Her mommy was inside the bar': Woman left kids in hot car near - Cincinnati News, Weather, Sports from FOX19 NOW-WXIX

'Her mommy was inside the bar': Woman left kids in hot car near bar, police say

Posted by Michael Baldwin, Reporter
Connect
Police responded to the 8500 block of Winton Road for a report of a suspicious vehicle this week. (WXIX) Police responded to the 8500 block of Winton Road for a report of a suspicious vehicle this week. (WXIX)
CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) -

Police responded to the 8500 block of Winton Road for a report of a suspicious vehicle this week.

They arrested Sara Reigelsberger, 38, for leaving her two children -- ages 3 and 5 -- alone in her car around 10:30 p.m. She was parked behind a bar.

"She left her kids in the back of this car for at least 15 minutes with it running and locked. They were locked in," said Lauren Walke.

She claimed when Reigelsberger left, the kids they were alone, but she wasn't.

"She got into the other car and left, came back and claimed she was at the barber. I get my haircut at that barber and they close at six every day," she said.

When police arrived to get the kids, they asked where their mother was, to which the 5-year-old replied: "Her mommy was inside the bar."

When Reigelsberger finally arrived, she told police she was at a barbershop on the side of the building paying a friend she owed money to. The establishment was closed at the time.

Chase York saw the kids alone also.

"I feel like you shouldn't leave any kid in the car alone these days you know. You never know what could happen," York said.

Stats show leaving kids in the car can be deadly. In 2017, according to the National Safety Council, 42 kids died left alone in hot cars.

Reigelsberger has been released from jail. She is due back in court July 25 for a pre-trial.

FOX19 went to her home but no one answered the door.

Copyright 2018 WXIX. All rights reserved.

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • Player-coach bond may have saved lives in Thai cave ordeal

    Player-coach bond may have saved lives in Thai cave ordeal

    Thursday, July 12 2018 2:00 PM EDT2018-07-12 18:00:55 GMT
    Thursday, July 12 2018 9:42 PM EDT2018-07-13 01:42:33 GMT
    (Thai Navy Seal via AP, File). FILE - In this July 3, 2018, file image taken from video provided by the Thai Navy Seal, Thai boys are with Navy SEALs inside a cave in Mae Sai, northern Thailand. The day-to-day pearls of wisdom imparted by coaches to pl...(Thai Navy Seal via AP, File). FILE - In this July 3, 2018, file image taken from video provided by the Thai Navy Seal, Thai boys are with Navy SEALs inside a cave in Mae Sai, northern Thailand. The day-to-day pearls of wisdom imparted by coaches to pl...
    Some of the lessons of the playing field _ try your hardest, support your teammates, trust your coach _ may have helped save the lives of the 12 youth soccer players rescued from a flooded cave in Thailand.Full Story >
    Some of the lessons of the playing field _ try your hardest, support your teammates, trust your coach _ may have helped save the lives of the 12 youth soccer players rescued from a flooded cave in Thailand.Full Story >
Powered by Frankly