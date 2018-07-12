Former Xavier star Trevon Bluiett signs with Pelicans

The second-leading scorer in Xavier basketball history impressed the New Orleans Pelicans enough in four summer league games to earn a two-way contract on Thursday.

Bluiett, who was undrafted this year, has scored 73 points with the Pelicans' summer squad, averaging 18 points a game.

"It was a lot of fun to be out there and produce at the highest level," Bluiett told FOX19. "I've always felt like I've been an underrated player. So, to prove people wrong and still be standing, it feels good. It's definitely a blessing."

Bluiett has one more game in Las Vegas with the Pelicans before he travels back home to Indianapolis, Ind. Bluiett says he begins training camp with the Pelicans in September.

