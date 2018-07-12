Local driver Ben Rhodes wins truck race at Kentucky

Louisville native Ben Rhodes won for the first time at his home track taking first place in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series Buckle Up in your Truck 225 on Thursday night.

"I still don't have any words," Rhodes said on FS1. "This is amazing. It's a dream come true. It's been a long time coming and I'm so thrilled for my team."

It was the second career Truck Series win for Rhodes. Stewart Friesen took second place in the race.

The big weekend of racing at the Kentucky Speedway continues on Friday night with the Alsco 300 at 8 p.m. The Quaker State 400 is Saturday night at 7:30 p.m.

