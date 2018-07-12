11-year-old Monroe girl fighting cancer makes progress on bucket list, prognosis

Madison and her family meeting Fiona the hippo at the Cincinnati Zoo. (Provided)

An 11-year-old Monroe girl who has been fighting cancer for three years has continued to make progress on her bucket list and now on her prognosis.

Madison Smallwood was diagnosed with cancer in 2015. In recent months, realizing her future is uncertain, she has started marking things off of her bucket list. By May of this year, she had graduated high school, driven a car, and was deemed prom queen at a special elementary school prom.

11-year-old girl battling Stage 4 cancer named prom queen

Since then, she has continued to achieve her goals. She took over town as an honorary mayor, met the world’s famous hippo Fiona, and took two beach vacations.

“We went to Panama and Myrtle Beach,” Madison said.

Even with all of that under her belt, Madison is not ready to slow down, and her family is fine with it after learning a couple of months ago that the future isn’t promised. A tumor had returned. Madison's cancer is considered to be stage four.

“Prognosis wasn’t good,” Lori Smallwood, Madison’s mother, said. “Said two months to two weeks."

Two months have come and gone. Madison's latest test results show a significant change because her tumor appears to be shrinking and her numbers are dropping.

“For what she’s gone through and what she’s going through, it’s truly remarkable,” Lori said.

Madison’s mom said it may only be a glimmer of hope, but any good sign is good enough.

“She’s stable, and she’s shrinking, so today, I will take it,” Lori said.

It doesn’t change Madison’s plans to continue her bucket list goals. She is still following her dreams and fulfilling her desires at a rapid pace.

Her family is hopeful though that maybe some day, she won’t have to.

"I've always said miracles happen every day, and she can be that miracle because she is my miracle,” Lori said.

Next on Madison’s bucket list is a hot air balloon ride, taking photos in her mother’s wedding dress, and taking snapshots in a sunflower field as sunflowers are the flower representing the Sarcoma form of cancer.

Lori wants Madison’s story to, if nothing else, at least raise awareness about childhood cancer research and perhaps bring in funding to help find a cure.

