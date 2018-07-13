Democratic candidate says he won't back Pelosi for Speaker

CINCINNATI (AP) - A Democrat seeking to flip Ohio's 1st Congressional District in November says he won't support U.S. Rep. Nancy Pelosi for Speaker if the party regains control of the House of Representatives.
Cincinnati's Aftab Pureval (AF'-tab PYUR'-vawl) has joined a growing list of Democratic congressional candidates who are distancing themselves from the House minority leader from California. Pureval told The Cincinnati Enquirer that he believes there should be a new generation of leadership as "Washington is broken."
The 35-year-old former lawyer for Procter & Gamble is challenging incumbent Republican Rep. Steve Chabot in the November election. Chabot is seeking a 12th term in the traditionally Republican district.
A number of Democratic candidates nationwide have distanced themselves from Pelosi during their campaigns.
An 11-year-old Monroe girl who has been fighting cancer for three years has continued to make progress on her bucket list and now on her prognosis. Madison Smallwood was diagnosed with cancer in 2015. In recent months, realizing her future is uncertain, she has started marking things off of her bucket list. By May, she had graduated high school, driven a car, and even was deemed prom queen at a special prom. Since then, she has continued to achieve her goa...Full Story >
Louisville native Ben Rhodes won for the first time at his home track taking first place in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series Buckle Up in your Truck 225 on Thursday night.Full Story >
The second-leading scorer in Xavier basketball history impressed the New Orleans Pelicans enough in four summer league games to earn a two-way contract on Thursday.Full Story >
Police responded to the 8500 block of Winton Road for a report of a suspicious vehicle this week.Full Story >
A 9-month-old Sheltie puppy is recovering after being attacked by a coyote.Full Story >
