Prosecutor: State should bring back firing squad executions

CINCINNATI (AP) - A county prosecutor in Ohio who is frustrated by death row appeals says he wants the state to bring back death by firing squad amid complaints about lethal injection.
Hamilton County Prosecutor Joe Deters said in a Thursday interview that capital punishment "is not supposed to be a pleasant experience." WLWT-TV reports the comments were made during an interview about a denied stay of execution request for convicted murderer Robert Van Hook.
Van Hook is scheduled to be executed July 18.
Deters says he's annoyed about hearing that lethal injection drugs don't work effectively or quickly and says firing squads are "constitutional."
He says if Ohioans don't want the death penalty, they should persuade the Legislature to get rid of it.
Utah still uses firing squads as an execution method.
Information from: WLWT-TV, http://www.wlwt.com
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
An 11-year-old Monroe girl who has been fighting cancer for three years has continued to make progress on her bucket list and now on her prognosis. Madison Smallwood was diagnosed with cancer in 2015. In recent months, realizing her future is uncertain, she has started marking things off of her bucket list. By May, she had graduated high school, driven a car, and even was deemed prom queen at a special prom. Since then, she has continued to achieve her goa...Full Story >
An 11-year-old Monroe girl who has been fighting cancer for three years has continued to make progress on her bucket list and now on her prognosis. Madison Smallwood was diagnosed with cancer in 2015. In recent months, realizing her future is uncertain, she has started marking things off of her bucket list. By May, she had graduated high school, driven a car, and even was deemed prom queen at a special prom. Since then, she has continued to achieve her goa...Full Story >
Louisville native Ben Rhodes won for the first time at his home track taking first place in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series Buckle Up in your Truck 225 on Thursday night.Full Story >
Louisville native Ben Rhodes won for the first time at his home track taking first place in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series Buckle Up in your Truck 225 on Thursday night.Full Story >
The second-leading scorer in Xavier basketball history impressed the New Orleans Pelicans enough in four summer league games to earn a two-way contract on Thursday.Full Story >
The second-leading scorer in Xavier basketball history impressed the New Orleans Pelicans enough in four summer league games to earn a two-way contract on Thursday.Full Story >
Police responded to the 8500 block of Winton Road for a report of a suspicious vehicle this week.Full Story >
Police responded to the 8500 block of Winton Road for a report of a suspicious vehicle this week.Full Story >
A 9-month-old Sheltie puppy is recovering after being attacked by a coyote.Full Story >
A 9-month-old Sheltie puppy is recovering after being attacked by a coyote.Full Story >