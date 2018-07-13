Woman accused of attacking elderly man with brick charged with attempted murder

A judge set the bail at more than $1.1 million for a woman accused of hitting an elderly man with a brick. (Source: KCAL/KCBS via CNN)

LOS ANGELES (KCAL/KCBS/CNN) – A woman accused of beating a man in his 90s with a brick appeared in court Thursday.

Laquisha Jones is facing charges of attempted murder and elder abuse.

An image believed to be of the 30-year-old went viral after she allegedly attacked a 92-year-old Latino man last week.

Photos of Rodolfo Rodriguez, the victim, also gained considerable online attention.

"I'm just overwhelmed of how anybody can actually do this to any human being at all," said Erik Mendoza, Rodriguez's grandson. "He's 92 years of age. There's no harm that he meant in general for you treat him the way you did."

Rodriguez suffered broken ribs and cheekbones in the attack.

He said he'd gone out for his daily walk when he bumped into a little girl. That's when he said the woman in the viral photo started beating him with her fists, then a brick.

A witness reported some men also joined in the attack and said Jones was yelling at Rodriguez.

The witness said Jones yelled: "Go back to your country. Why are you here?"

Deputies said they didn't find evidence that the crime was motivated by hate, but they haven't given details on what may have prompted the attack.

As for Jones, at her arraignment she entered a not guilty plea.

The judge set her bail at more than $1.1 million. She's due back in court on July 26.

