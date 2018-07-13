Fundraiser Friday for Cincinnati police captain battling breast cancer

A benefit will be held Friday for a veteran Cincinnati police captain who is battling breast cancer.

Fundraiser for Captain Kimberly Williams will take place 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Cincinnati Police District 4 headquarters a 4150 Reading Road in Avondale.

A $20 donation is requested for a fish/chicken buffet.

Proceeds will go to Captain Williams and the Erica J. Holloman Foundation, which raises awareness about the aggressive and deadly triple-negative breast cancer.

Captain Williams is the first African-American woman ever to be promoted to the rank of Police Captain with the Cincinnati Police Department.

She is highly respected within the agency and will mark her 30-year anniversary there in October. She currently commands the Internal Investigations Section.

Captain Williams' police biography reflects her esteemed career and selfless dedication to the city she protects and serves and her beloved family and church.

She has worked in Districts 1, 2 (where she was the commander), 3 and 5 and several specialized units: Street Corner, Vice, Intelligence, Event Planning, Detail Coordination, Patrol Administration, Criminal Investigation Section (Personal Crimes Unit), Chief's Adjunct and Youth Services.

Captain Williams is a graduate of the Police Executive Leadership Class, the FBI National Academy, and the Senior Management Institute for Policing. She is a member of the FBI National Academy and the Police Executive Research Forum.

Captain Williams earned a Bachelor's Degree in LIberal Arts from Xavier University and is a graduate of the University of Cincinnati with a Master's Degree in Criminal Justice. She graduated Mount Healthy High School.

She has one son, Robinson Perry, and her brother, Governor Williams, is a dedicated member of the police department's Youth Services Unit.

Captain Williams is very active in her church, Golden Leaf Baptist, where she serves on the Kitchen Committee, Hearing Impaired Ministry and teaches Sunday School.

