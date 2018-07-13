Police fatally shoot pit bull after 2 attacked in NKY

An officer shot and killed a pit bull after the dog attacked and seriously hurt two people and then charged at police, according to the Taylor Mill Police Department.

Officers responded to the 700 block of St. Matthews Circle in reference to a dog bite just before midnight, police said.

Before they arrived, the run was upgraded to an active dog attack.

Upon arrival, officers heard someone yelling from the rear yard of the residence, according to police.

They were directed to the rear yard by one of the residents at the home who had called 911.

Police said as the officers made their way to the back, they saw a male laying on the ground being attacked by a pit bull.

Officers yelled at the dog.

It released the male and charged at them, police said.

An officer shot and killed the pit bull.

Then police gave medical aid to the male and located another victim who had been attacked, a female inside the home.

Both victims were transported by ambulance to area hospitals. They have serious but non life threatening injuries, according to police.

The incident remains under investigation.

