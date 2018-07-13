Agency seeks ways to keep fire retardants out of Great Lakes

TRAVERSE CITY, Mich. (AP) - A U.S.-Canadian agency is suggesting ways the two nations can help prevent flame-retardant chemicals from polluting the Great Lakes.
The International Joint Commission made the recommendations in a report Thursday. They're directed toward both federal governments as well as states, provinces, tribes and cities.
Flame retardants have been added to a variety of commercial and consumer products since the 1970s, including electronic devices, plastics, mattresses and carpets. They're highly toxic and found in all five of the Great Lakes, particularly Erie and Ontario.
The U.S. and Canada are developing a strategy for managing risks from the chemicals.
In its report, the IJC proposes finding alternative fire retardants that aren't toxic and working with producers on disposal and recycling methods that prevent existing chemicals from reaching the lakes and their tributaries.
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Children can discover the outdoors Friday at the Kids Outdoor Adventure Expo at Winton Woods Harbor.Full Story >
Children can discover the outdoors Friday at the Kids Outdoor Adventure Expo at Winton Woods Harbor.Full Story >
A Colerain Police officer is scheduled to appear in a Butler County courtroom at 9:30 a.m. Friday on a sex charge involving a minor.Full Story >
A Colerain Police officer is scheduled to appear in a Butler County courtroom at 9:30 a.m. Friday on a sex charge involving a minor.Full Story >
A benefit will be held Friday for a veteran Cincinnati police captain who is battling breast cancer.Full Story >
A benefit will be held Friday for a veteran Cincinnati police captain who is battling breast cancer.Full Story >
FOX19 NOW First Alert WeatherFull Story >
FOX19 NOW First Alert WeatherFull Story >
An officer shot and killed a pit bull after the dog attacked and seriously hurt two people and then charged at police, according to the Taylor Mill Police Department.Full Story >
An officer shot and killed a pit bull after the dog attacked and seriously hurt two people and then charged at police, according to the Taylor Mill Police Department.Full Story >