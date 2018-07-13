Police: Teen killed by man met at counterculture gathering

ELIZABETHTOWN, Ky. (AP) - Authorities in Kentucky used dental records to identify the woman killed after attending this year's "Rainbow Family" counterculture gathering in a Georgia forest.
Elizabethtown police spokesman John Thomas tells news outlets 18-year-old Amber Robinson was found dead on July 7, and 20-year-old Joseph Bryan Capstraw admitted beating her to death. Thomas called Robinson's homicide "the most brutal" he'd seen, and said she couldn't be identified based on photographic evidence alone. Both Robinson and Capstraw were from Florida, where Robinson was in the foster care system and Capstraw was homeless in Jacksonville Beach.
Capstraw is being held on $1 million bond after being indicted for murder Thursday. Thomas says they met at the gathering and hitchhiked from the Chattahoochee National Forest; The driver let them stay at his home.
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
A Colerain Police officer is scheduled to appear in a Butler County courtroom at 9:30 a.m. Friday on a sex charge involving a minor.Full Story >
A Colerain Police officer is scheduled to appear in a Butler County courtroom at 9:30 a.m. Friday on a sex charge involving a minor.Full Story >
A benefit will be held Friday for a veteran Cincinnati police captain who is battling breast cancer.Full Story >
A benefit will be held Friday for a veteran Cincinnati police captain who is battling breast cancer.Full Story >
FOX19 NOW First Alert WeatherFull Story >
FOX19 NOW First Alert WeatherFull Story >
An officer shot and killed a pit bull after the dog attacked and seriously hurt two people and then charged at police, according to the Taylor Mill Police Department.Full Story >
An officer shot and killed a pit bull after the dog attacked and seriously hurt two people and then charged at police, according to the Taylor Mill Police Department.Full Story >
A construction worker died Thursday after an electrical incident in Butler County, fire officials said.Full Story >
A construction worker died Thursday after an electrical incident in Butler County, fire officials said.Full Story >