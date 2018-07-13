Colerain Twp officer indicted on sex charge involving minor

A Colerain Police officer is scheduled to appear in a Butler County courtroom at 9:30 a.m. Friday on a sex charge involving a minor.

One of the township's only K9 officers, Robert Brinkman, was indicted by a Butler County grand jury on felony charges of importuning and contributing to the unruliness or delinquency of a minor.

Brinkman was indicted after an investigation after an investigation by Monroe police, Colerain Township Police said in a news release Thursday.

He has been an officer with the force since 2013 but is now suspended from duty while an internal investigation continues, according to police.

