Free outdoor adventures for kids at Winton Woods Harbor

Children can discover the outdoors Friday at the Kids Outdoor Adventure Expo at Winton Woods Harbor.

The event is the largest free outdoor environmental education event for children in the Midwest and includes activities from 9:30 a.m. until 3 p.m. at the park on Winton Road.

There will be more than 60 exhibitors and interactive activities, including mini-golf, climbing wall, inflatable obstacle courses, fishing and rafting on the lake, and live animals.

Event planners expect about 5,000 kids to take part in the day’s events.

