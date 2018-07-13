Crash clears Sixth Street Viaduct - Cincinnati News, Weather, Sports from FOX19 NOW-WXIX

Crash clears Sixth Street Viaduct

By Jennifer Baker, Digital Content Producer
A crash is blocking the ramp off the eastbound Sixth Street Viaduct to I-71/Fort Washington Way, police said.
CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) -

 Eastbound Sixth Street Viaduct and the ramp to Interstate 71/Fort Washington Way is open again after a crash briefly closed them earlier this morning.

The crash closed the eastbound lanes and ramp about 8 a.m.

Police warned in a tweet the closure would last about 20 minutes and result in heavier traffic Downtown.

But the accident cleared earlier than expected and all lanes were clear a few minutes later.

