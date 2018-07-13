Crash clears Sixth Street Viaduct

A crash is blocking the ramp off the eastbound Sixth Street Viaduct to I-71/Fort Washington Way, police said. (FOX19 NOW/Frank Marzullo)

Eastbound Sixth Street Viaduct and the ramp to Interstate 71/Fort Washington Way is open again after a crash briefly closed them earlier this morning.

The crash closed the eastbound lanes and ramp about 8 a.m.

Police warned in a tweet the closure would last about 20 minutes and result in heavier traffic Downtown.

But the accident cleared earlier than expected and all lanes were clear a few minutes later.

Eastbound 6th St. Viaduct to I-75/I-71 has just been re-opened. Thanks for your patience. pic.twitter.com/dxyUFKWNas — Cincinnati Police Department (@CincyPD) July 13, 2018

