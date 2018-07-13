Crash clears Sixth Street Viaduct

Drivers could encounter an OVI checkpoint in Clermont County Friday night.Full Story >
Authorities say multiple people were injured when a school bus carrying 35 high school students crashed and tipped over on a rural road northeast of Denver.Full Story >
Detaining immigrant children is a growing business for private contractors, who stand to earn $1 billion this year _ a tenfold increase from 2007.Full Story >
Expect heavy traffic in downtown Cincinnati Friday morning due to a crash on eastbound Sixth Street Viaduct, Cincinnati police say.Full Story >
Both the Illinois and Iowa departments of health say they are looking into outbreaks of an intestinal illness. Investigators suspect the cyclospora parasite as the cause.Full Story >
