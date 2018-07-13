OVI checkpoint, more patrols tonight in Union Township

Drivers could encounter an OVI checkpoint in Clermont County Friday night.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol, in conjunction with the Union Township Police Department and the Clermont County Sheriff’s Department, will hold an OVI Checkpoint from 10 p.m. to 12 a.m. on State Route 125 west of Hopper Hill Road, in Union Township.

The OVI checkpoint, funded by federal grant funds, is planned to deter and intercept impaired drivers.

The checkpoint will also be held in conjunction with nearby saturation patrols to aggressively combat alcohol-related injury and fatal crashes.

Officers ask drivers who consume alcohol, to designate a driver or make other travel arrangements before drinking.

