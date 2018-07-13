OVI checkpoint, more patrols tonight in Union Township

What do you really know about Friday the 13th?Full Story >
What do you really know about Friday the 13th?Full Story >
A Spotsylvania teen is recovering at VCU Medical Center’s burn trauma center after coming into contact with Giant Hogweed.Full Story >
A Spotsylvania teen is recovering at VCU Medical Center’s burn trauma center after coming into contact with Giant Hogweed.Full Story >
A dying man's seemingly simple request brought strangers together on a mission in Abilene, TX.Full Story >
A dying man's seemingly simple request brought strangers together on a mission in Abilene, TX.Full Story >
Disability advocates say Starbucks' plastic straw ban may be misguided.Full Story >
Disability advocates say Starbucks' plastic straw ban may be misguided.Full Story >
President Donald Trump is dishing up a fresh dose of chaos in England after he left behind a contentious NATO gathering in Brussels.Full Story >
President Donald Trump is dishing up a fresh dose of chaos in England after he left behind a contentious NATO gathering in Brussels.Full Story >