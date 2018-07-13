Obama, Katy Perry, Rihanna lose millions of Twitter followers during crackdown

A benefit will be held Friday for a veteran Cincinnati police captain who is battling breast cancer.Full Story >
A Colerain Police officer is scheduled to appear in a Butler County courtroom at 9:30 a.m. Friday on a sex charge involving a minor.Full Story >
Cincinnati Police are investigating after a man with a gun robbed a victim Wednesday evening in Bond Hill.Full Story >
Drivers could encounter an OVI checkpoint in Clermont County Friday night.Full Story >
Expect heavy traffic in downtown Cincinnati Friday morning due to a crash on eastbound Sixth Street Viaduct, Cincinnati police say.Full Story >
