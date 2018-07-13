Obama, Katy Perry, Rihanna lose millions of Twitter followers during crackdown

Former President Barack Obama is still the third most-followed person on Twitter following this round of purges. (Source: AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)

(RNN) - Former President Barack Obama lost quite a bit of Twitter followers this week following a Twitter purge.

Obama lost more than 2 million followers - dropping from 104 million to 101 million - Thursday afternoon as the social media network continued to purge inactive and locked accounts.

Still, Obama remains the third most-followed person in the world behind Justin Bieber and Katy Perry.

By contrast, President Donald Trump's Twitter account lost some 300,000 followers and dropped from 54.4 million to 53.1 million followers.

Other celebrities also lost big.

Perry and Rihanna lost a combined 5 million Twitter followers.

Perry still has a cool 107 million followers, while Rihanna has 86.8 million of her own.

Ashton Kutcher, who has been an active member since the site’s inception, lost 1.1 million followers.

Oprah Winfrey and Shaquille O’Neal also lost more than a million followers each.

Aly Pavela, a Twitter spokeswoman, told the New York Times that it would continue removing accounts in the following days.

Twitter began deleting accounts Wednesday.

Copyright 2018 Raycom News Network. All rights reserved.