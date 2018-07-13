Preschooler with cancer writes own obituary, plans memorial with bounce houses

With the help of his parents, Garrett Matthias wrote his own obituary to tell the world about himself. (Source: Family/WHO-DT/CNN)

VAN METER, IA (WHO-DT/CNN) - Family members are mourning the death of a 5-year-old boy after his battle with pediatric cancer.

With the help of his parents, Garrett Matthias wrote an obituary to tell the world about himself.

"What really bothered me was he always asked, 'Why am I always sick?'" said Ryan Matthias, his father.

Those were words that broke Ryan and Emilie Matthias' heart for nearly a year. Their son's passing was inevitable but came quicker than anticipated.

"We never necessarily talked about his funeral, so we never had the conversation with him that he was going to die," Emilie Matthias said. "But we had a lot of conversations around, 'When I die, I want to do this.'"

Garrett, a superhero fan, a lover of thrash metal music and perhaps better known as Great Garrett Underpants, was not a typical kid. His obituary was a reflection of that.

"When I read it, I was thinking, 'Wow,'" Ryan Matthias said. "Sounds like Garrett just yapping at me."

He detailed all the things he loved. And all the things that he didn't: "Pants, dirty stupid cancer, when they access my port, needles."

In his final words the preschooler made some final requests. No funeral, because those are sad.

Instead he wanted a party with five bounce houses, one for each year he lived, a visit from Batman and, of course, his favorite treat, snow cones.

Garrett also wanted a symbolic Asgardian burial ceremony, similar to that in one of Garrett's favorite movies, "Thor."

They're wishes his parents promise to fulfill.

"We've cried oceans of tears in the last nine months, and I think this is one of the things that we can do to make his day," Emilie Matthias said.

Garrett's celebration of life will take place Saturday. The symbolic burial he requested, and fireworks, will happen at sunset.

