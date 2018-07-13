Cincinnati Police investigating Bond Hill armed robbery

Police are investigating after a man was robbed in Bond Hill. (WXIX)

Cincinnati Police are investigating after a man with a gun robbed a victim Wednesday evening in Bond Hill.

Officers are investigating a report of an Aggravated Robbery that occurred in the 1600 block of California Avenue Wednesday at 7:55 p.m.

A victim told investigators a suspect approached him, pointed a handgun at him, and demanded his property.

The suspect took the victim’s cell phone then fled the scene on foot in an unknown direction, said police.

Police describe the suspect as a male black, about 15 years old, 5’3” and 100 pounds. He had a small build and a medium complexion. He was wearing a hat, a blue bandana, a blue shirt, and blue khakis.

Anyone with information about this crime or suspect is asked to call CRIMESTOPPERS at 513.352.3040, or submit an online tip at TIP411.com. Callers may remain anonymous and may receive compensation for their information.

