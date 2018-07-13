Woman convicted of murder in death of boyfriend's infant son

TOLEDO, Ohio (AP) - An Ohio woman who prosecutors say shook her boyfriend's 7-month-old son so violently that he died from brain trauma has been convicted.
The Blade reports a jury in Toledo deliberated for four hours Thursday before finding 41-year-old Angie Walker guilty of murder, felonious assault and child endangering.
Prosecutors said at trial that Walker was the only person with Levi Ashley the day he was shaken and rendered brain dead in April 2017. He died at a hospital the day after medics found him unresponsive at an Oregon home.
Walker told police that Levi suddenly went limp.
Her attorney challenged the autopsy finding at trial and said Levi had pneumonia and could have died of sepsis. He said there was no evidence Walker killed Levi.
Sentencing is scheduled for Thursday.
