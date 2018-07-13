Crane touches power line at new home, worker electrocuted

OXFORD, Ohio (AP) - The federal worker safety agency is investigating the death of a man in southwest Ohio who was electrocuted when a crane touched a power line at a home under construction.
WLWT-TV reports the accident occurred Thursday morning in Butler County's Reily Township.
Bystanders described the man as in his 50s.
Fire officials and investigators from the Occupational Safety and Health Administration worked with translators to interview other workers who didn't speak English.
Information from: WLWT-TV, http://www.wlwt.com
