Mailman helps himself to family's fruit and veggies

MONTREAL (CTV/CNN) – When their homegrown tomatoes and strawberries started disappearing, Paula Habib suspected one of her furry neighbors was to blame.

“We had a full set of tomatoes and then all of a sudden, the tomatoes started going down,” Habib said. “We didn't take any ourselves, we thought it was the squirrels.”

She checked the family’s security camera video to see what was going on. To Habib’s surprise, she found out that the culprit walked on two legs, not four.

It was the mailman.

The video shows him grabbing a snack five times in less than two weeks.

The mailman ate so much on July 9 that there was almost nothing left for a squirrel that visited a day later.

“The postman is stealing tomatoes, like what's going on,” Habib said. “That's like something a postman shouldn't be doing is taking people's tomatoes and strawberries.”

Paula and her family don't want the mailman fired, but they do want an apology.

And maybe some restitution

“It's rude. He never told us he never came to the door and said, ‘I took one of your tomatoes and it was really good’ or made a joke about it,” Habib said. “He just did it and he couldn't care less.”

Canada Post said it plans to watch the video and investigate.

If the postman replaces the plants or even drops off a strawberry pie or some tomato sauce, all will be forgiven, Habib said.

