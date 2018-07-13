Delhi Twp police searching for suspect who rummaged through cars

Delhi Township police are looking for a suspect who they say was rummaging through cars on Suncreek Court the night of July 9. (Delhi Township Police Department)

Delhi Township police are asking the public to help identify a suspect who was caught on surveillance video rummaging through cars.

Police say the suspect was looking into vehicles on Suncreek Court the night of July 9.

A vehicle was stolen from the 800 block of Suncreek Court that night, according to police. It was later recovered in Cincinnati District 3.

Anyone who recognizes the suspect is asked to call police at 513-922-0060 or Crime Stoppers at 513-352-3040.

