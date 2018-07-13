50 lbs of marijuana seized, 4 charged in OH-IN trafficking bust

Special Crimes Unit investigators seized 50 pounds of marijuana in Dearborn County after a months-long investigation that resulted in charges for four individuals. (WXIX)

Four people face felony charges in Indiana related to trafficking and distributing marijuana across state lines after a months-long investigation by the Dearborn/Ohio County Special Crimes Unit, according to a press release from the county prosecutor's office.

The special crimes unit seized 50 pounds of marijuana on July 1, the release states.

Jeffery S. Moore, 38, and Larry W. Fagin, 43, both of Lawrenceburg, Indiana, each face charges of dealing in marijuana (more than 10 pounds), conspiracy to dealing in marijuana (more than 10 pounds), corrupt business influence and maintaining a common nuisance, and Katie L. Lindeman, 36, of Lawrenceburg, is charged with corrupt business influence and maintaining a common nuisance. They have all been arrested.

The prosecutor also says Joshua C. Fleek, 34, of Okeana, Ohio, is charged with dealing in marijuana (more than 10 pounds), conspiracy to commit dealing in marijuana (more than 10 pounds) and corrupt business influence. He remains at large.

Investigation began in December after a tip to the sheriff was passed to the special crimes unit, according to the press release. The unit eventually identified the source of the marijuana in Colorado.

SCU highway interdiction officers stopped a vehicle driven by Fagin on I-74 in Dearborn County on July 1, the release states. After serving search warrants at two locations, officers uncovered evidence of trafficking and distribution in Dearborn County and western Hamilton County, Ohio.

"From evidence gathered in this case, it appears that this operation had been going on for quite some time," Dearborn and Ohio County prosecuting attorney Lynn Deddens said in the press release.

Moore, Fagin and Lindeman have all had initial court hearings.

Copyright 2018 WXIX. All rights reserved.