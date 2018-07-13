Dog killed while in care of sitter hired through Rover app

Elaine Conoly has not heard from the sitter and is still searching for her dog's remains. She is pressing charges. (Source: KMGH/CNN)

COMMERCE CITY, CO (KMGH/CNN) - A dog owner in Colorado is distraught after learning her beloved pet was mauled to death while in the care of a dog sitter she found on an app.

"(My dog) got along with cats and dogs and people and just wanted nothing more than to sit in your lap," said Elaine Colony. "I mean he was supposed to turn 10 next month. I don't get those years now."

Colony never got to say goodbye to her dachshund, Wally.

While on vacation for the Fourth of July she used a popular dog sitting app, Rover.

It allows dog owners to search and request pet sitters, a dog walk, or even overnight care.

The sitter Colony used had watched both her dogs one time before.

Two days into her vacation she got a message from the sitter.

"(The message) saying 'sorry a mastiff completely mauled your dog and killed him instantly, ' " Colony said.

Colony said another dog - unbeknownst to her - was at the sitter's home and attacked Wally.

"He didn't need to be outside near a 150-pound dog," she said.

Since that day she says she hasn't heard from the sitter and can’t find Wall's remains after he was left at a pet hospital.

As for Rover, Colony said she still had to pay for their services and since an initial email apologizing, nothing else has been done.

The company's public relations spokesperson said the company is distraught and has opened an investigation. The company also said it remains committed to supporting Colony.

The sitter is no longer working with the company.

But that's a little too late for Colony. She’s pressing charges and is hiring an attorney.

She's hopes others learn from her tragedy.

"Truly, it was like having my heart ripped out of my chest,” Colony said. “You can’t replace ten years of memories. I just want them to be just held liable for their actions. They are falsely advertising to people."

