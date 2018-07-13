Meet avozilla, an avocado the size of your head

These giant avocados are originally from South Africa, but are now being grown in Australia. (Source: Nine News Australia/CNN)

(RNN) – Holy guacamole, that’s one big avocado.

The avozilla (yes, that’s what they're calling it) is a variety of giant hybrid avocado originally from South Africa, but now being grown in Queensland, Australia.

They can weigh up to 4 pounds each. Compare that to your average California avocado that checks in at about 6 ounces.

"They're massive fruit ... quite a lot larger than your average avocado," grower David Groves told Nine News in Australia.

The monster fruit is a cross between two species of avocado – the huge, watery West Indian avocado and the smaller, buttery Guatemalan variety.

Along with their big size comes a big price. In the U.S., they would sell for about $9.

But, hey, it makes a ton of guacamole so it might be worth it.

Avocados as big as your head! We meet the CQ farmers growing giant 'Avozillas' @9NewsCentralQld pic.twitter.com/jmwd7rLfgi — Brianna Scully (@briannascully9) July 11, 2018

Copyright 2018 Raycom News Network. All rights reserved.