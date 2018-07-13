Meet avozilla, an avocado the size of your head

Four people face felony charges in Indiana related to trafficking and distributing marijuana across state lines after a months-long investigation.Full Story >
A 9-month-old Sheltie puppy is recovering after being attacked by a coyote.Full Story >
A Colerain Police officer is scheduled to appear in a Butler County courtroom at 9:30 a.m. Friday on a sex charge involving a minor.Full Story >
Ramon P. Rangel-Luna, 60, died Thursday after an electrical incident in Butler County, according to the coroner.Full Story >
Delhi Township police are asking the public to help identify a suspect who was caught on surveillance video rummaging through cars.Full Story >
