Deputy's gun discharges, wounds man he was trying to arrest

ELIZABETHTOWN, Ky. (AP) - Police say a Kentucky deputy's gun discharged and wounded a man he was trying to arrest.
A statement from Kentucky State Police says a preliminary investigation found that a Hardin County sheriff's deputy stopped a vehicle Thursday. Inside was a man with several felony warrants. The officer tried to take him into custody, but the suspect fled and the officer's gun discharged.
Kentucky State Police spokesman Scotty Sharp told The News-Enterprise the gun discharged when the deputy tried to open a vehicle door.
Authorities said a short pursuit ensued before the man was taken into custody and then to a hospital for injuries not considered life-threatening. Hardin County Sheriff John Ward said the deputy has been placed on paid administrative leave pending the outcome of an investigation.
Information from: The News-Enterprise, http://www.thenewsenterprise.com
