Police search for suspects in string of restaurant break-ins

Police are searching for suspects in a string of restaurant break-ins. (Cincinnati Police Department)

Cincinnati police are searching for suspects in a series of break-ins at restaurants, according to a press release.

The break-ins are occurring overnight. Police have not identified which restaurants were targeted.

Police say multiple suspects are involved in the incidents.

According to the release, clothing items worn by the suspects include: a gray and blue backpack, a black hoodie with the Nike swoosh logo on the left breast and gray down the sides under the armpit areas, and what appears to be a set of yellow and black goggles.

The suspects are believed to be black males based on a few instances where their skin was exposed on surveillance images, but they have largely been covered from head to toe, according to police. They are believed to be relatively young.

After breaking into the restaurants, the suspects have been attempting to break open safes, police say. They initially used a grinder and recently tried using an acetylene torch.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 513-352-3040.

