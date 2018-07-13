Bug flies into semi truck, distracts driver, causes crash, closes highway

Indiana State Police described the driver as “distracted by a bug that flew into his semi” through the window. (Source: Indiana State Police)

(RNN) – All it took was one little bug.

A highway had to be closed for hours in Indiana on Thursday after the driver of a semi-truck crashed, spewing large rolls of plastic all over the road.

Indiana State Police described the driver as “distracted by a bug that flew into his semi” through the window.

“Walker tried to swat the bug and took his eyes off the road,” concluded an investigation by Master Trooper Martin Benner. “Causing him to drive off the roadway and hit the guardrail on the right with his passenger side.”

The crash closed the southbound lane of Interstate-65 in the state.

The report said that the trailer became detached from the tractor and split open after hitting a construction barrier, “throwing out 42,000 pounds of plastic rolls both on to the roadway and over the embankment.”

The driver, 28-year-old Christopher Walker of Georgia, was unhurt. He was cited for an unsafe lane movement.

It was not known what kind of bug caused the crash.

