Target: Teachers get 15 percent off school supplies for 1 week

Target is offering up a special deal to teachers before school starts. (FOX19 NOW/file)

Target is offering teachers a deal on select classroom items this back-to-school shopping season.

For one week beginning Sunday, the retailer will sell certain supplies at a 15 percent discount to teachers nationwide.

The sale runs July 15-21.

Teachers are asked to visit Target.com/teacherprep starting Sunday to provide information to get a coupon code.

The sale includes select pens, pencils, crayons, markers, storage containers and organizational components, tissues, hand sanitizer and more. The offer is available in stores and online.

