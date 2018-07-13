2 hurt in southern Indiana restaurant's ceiling collapse

CLARKSVILLE, Ind. (AP) - Two people have suffered minor injuries after part of a ceiling collapsed in a southern Indiana restaurant.
The collapse occurred Friday afternoon at a McAlister's Deli in Clarksville, which is located across the Ohio River from Louisville, Kentucky.
Clarksville Fire Chief Brandon Skaggs says one of the people injured was transported to a hospital.
The News and Tribune reports customers were evacuated from the building, but employees remained inside.
Fire crews stabilized the ceiling, a portion of which collapsed above the food service/register area.
The Clark County Health Department and building commissioner went to the scene.
A person answering the phone at the restaurant after the collapse said it had no comment.
Information from: News and Tribune, Jeffersonville, Ind., http://www.newsandtribune.com
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Target is offering teachers a deal on select classroom items this back-to-school shopping season.Full Story >
Target is offering teachers a deal on select classroom items this back-to-school shopping season.Full Story >
The Boone County Sheriff's Office is asking for help identifying a suspect who they say burglarized two gas stations in one hour.Full Story >
The Boone County Sheriff's Office is asking for help identifying a suspect who they say burglarized two gas stations in one hour.Full Story >
Cincinnati police are searching for suspects in a series of break-ins at restaurants, according to a press release.Full Story >
Cincinnati police are searching for suspects in a series of break-ins at restaurants, according to a press release.Full Story >
Four people face felony charges in Indiana related to trafficking and distributing marijuana across state lines after a months-long investigation.Full Story >
Four people face felony charges in Indiana related to trafficking and distributing marijuana across state lines after a months-long investigation.Full Story >
A 9-month-old Sheltie puppy is recovering after being attacked by a coyote.Full Story >
A 9-month-old Sheltie puppy is recovering after being attacked by a coyote.Full Story >