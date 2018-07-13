Boone Co Sheriff: Burglar hit 2 KY gas stations in 1 hour - Cincinnati News, Weather, Sports from FOX19 NOW-WXIX

Boone Co Sheriff: Burglar hit 2 KY gas stations in 1 hour

The Boone County Sheriff's Office is asking for help identifying this suspect, who they say burglarized two gas stations in one hour. (WXIX) The Boone County Sheriff's Office is asking for help identifying this suspect, who they say burglarized two gas stations in one hour. (WXIX)
BOONE COUNTY, KY (FOX19) -

The Boone County Sheriff's Office is asking for help identifying a suspect who they say burglarized two gas stations in one hour.

The suspect is pictured in surveillance images with some sort of mask.

The sheriff's office tweeted Friday that the burglaries happened at gas stations in Boone and Kenton counties.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Boone County Sheriff's Office at 859-334-2175 or send an email to bcs@boonecountyky.org

