Boone Co Sheriff: Burglar hit 2 KY gas stations in 1 hour

The Boone County Sheriff's Office is asking for help identifying this suspect, who they say burglarized two gas stations in one hour. (WXIX)

The Boone County Sheriff's Office is asking for help identifying a suspect who they say burglarized two gas stations in one hour.

The suspect is pictured in surveillance images with some sort of mask.

The sheriff's office tweeted Friday that the burglaries happened at gas stations in Boone and Kenton counties.

This suspect burglarized two (2) gas stations within one (1) hour. The burglaries occurred in Boone and Kenton Counties. pic.twitter.com/ONaHzXQ7hS — Boone County Sheriff (@BooneSheriffKY) July 13, 2018

Anyone with information is asked to call the Boone County Sheriff's Office at 859-334-2175 or send an email to bcs@boonecountyky.org

Copyright 2018 WXIX. All rights reserved.