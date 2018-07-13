Ex-Ohio sheriff's deputy pleads not guilty to rape charge

TOLEDO, Ohio (AP) - A former Ohio county sheriff's sergeant charged with sexually assaulting a woman while off-duty is also being investigated for using a stun gun on a man in his cruiser on the same day.

Joseph Gorney of Toledo pleaded not guilty to a rape charge Thursday. He resigned from the Lucas County Sheriff's Office last month.

Gorney is charged with sexually assaulting a woman he knows June 2. His attorney declined to comment Friday.

The state Bureau of Criminal Investigation is investigating Gorney after he used a stun gun three times on an intoxicated man.

Gorney wrote in a report that the man was kicking his cruiser and that he used the stun gun after the man tried to get out of the cruiser and kick him.

