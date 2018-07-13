GRAPHIC VIDEO: Toddler falls at daycare, 'You could see my baby's skull'

Naomi Ramos wants to know why the daycare didn’t seek emergency care for her daughter. (Source: WFOR/ Naomi Ramos/CNN)

MIAMI (WFOR/CNN/RNN) – An investigation is underway following a bloody head injury to a toddler at a daycare center.

Naomi Ramos said the incident has left her daughter traumatized and scarred for the rest of her life.

“I got inside of the school and I see that my daughter is gushing blood from the front of her head and all they did was put a bandage across it,” Ramos said. “When I took it off, you could see my baby’s skull.”

Keyyuna Bryant left Holtz Children’s Hospital this week in her mother’s arms after getting four stitches on her forehead.

The incident happened at B&G Daycare and Preschool in the Liberty City neighborhood. Keyyuna’s attended there since she was 2 months old.

An accident report described her injuries as “a cut on her forehead.”

“In the paper all it says is that she fell,” Ramos said. “The little boy pushed her and she fell and hit the floor.”

Her mother says she’s outraged the school did not seek emergency care but rather, according to the report, the treatment was to “wash and disinfect area. Put (on a) bandage.”

Ramos said she’s transferring Keyyuna to another daycare and wants B&G held accountable.

“My baby’s face. Do you see her face? She’s going to have a scar forever,” Ramos said. “My baby's not going to look the same.”

Ramos has hired an attorney.

