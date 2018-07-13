KY girl, 12, tried to poison stepbrother, 4, now charged with murder

The mother told police that in messages the girl wrote about using "Mr. Clean" to try and "get rid" of her stepbrother. (Source: WTVF/CNN)

OAK GROVE, KY (WTVF/CNN) – Police in Kentucky have arrested a 12-year-old girl who they say used poison to try and kill her 4-year-old stepbrother.

The suspect's mother called police to the home after discovering disturbing messages from her daughter to a person in a different state.

The mother told police that in the messages the girl wrote about using "Mr. Clean" to try and "get rid" of her stepbrother.

Meanwhile, the boy had been experiencing vomiting and severe diarrhea.

Police say the girl admitted to trying to kill the boy out of jealousy for her mother's affection and because he annoyed her.

"Obviously this is not something that's normal,” said Capt. Chris Miller of the Christian County Sheriff’s Office. “It's quite normal for brothers and sisters to fight, brothers and sisters to disagree, and pick on each other and things like that. This is kind of above the normal of what we would expect out of that age."

The boy is expected to be OK.

The girl stands charged with murder - Miller explained there is no attempted murder charge in Kentucky - and is undergoing an evaluation at a psychiatric facility.

Copyright 2018 WTVF via CNN. All rights reserved.