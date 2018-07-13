So, what's it like to manage a Blockbuster video in 2018?

So what is it about Bend, Oregon that has allowed the only remaining Blockbuster video store in the U.S. to survive? (Provided)

So what is it about Bend, OR, that has allowed the only remaining Blockbuster video store in the U.S. to survive? For manager Sandi Harding, it could be a number of things.

Harding says she has loyal customers. She says Bend is a "movie town," and, at times, when school is canceled or a weekend of inclement weather awaits, she'll arrive to find a line at the door.

The store's success could also be attributed to the fact that it has become a tourist destination of sorts -- it's the final U.S. Blockbuster location (now that Alaska's final two have called it quits).

The news about the Alaskan locations dropped Thursday, and though the past 24 hours have been hectic for Harding, she was kind of enough to sit down for the Rob Williams Anytime podcast and tell us all about the day-to-day of operating a Blockbuster video in 2018:

Harding says she employs a team of about eight. Customers can show up and rent movies, games, buy movie theater-style snacks and, of course, get charged late fees when they don't return rentals on time.

There are no plans to close anytime soon, she adds.

