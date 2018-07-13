Roger Federer, Serena Williams set to return to W&S Open

The Western & Southern Open plans to welcome back seven-time champion Roger Federer to the Lindner Family Tennis Center this August.

Federer, who missed the 2017 W&S Open due to a back injury, is set to headline the event along with Rafael Nadal, Grigor Dimitrov, Marin Cilic, Novak Djokovic, and the rest of the top 39 players in the ATP World Tour Rankings.

Federer, Nadal, and Djokovic are no strangers to Cincinnati tennis, who are each among the winningest players in the history of the W&S Open. Federer will have the opportunity to match Michael Chang's record of 16 W&S Open tournament appearances. He is currently ranked No. 2 in the world in the ATP rankings while holding a 42-8 record at the Lindner Family Tennis Center. Djokovic owns a 26-11 record in the event, and the No. 1 ranked player, Nadal, stands at 22-11.

Accompanying these star-studded veterans include 14 players that are 25 years old or younger. The No. 3 ranked player, Alexander Zverev, is only 21 years-old.

"It is an intriguing time on the tour as these younger players are pushing to make their breakthroughs at the bigger events, but the veteran players are not ready yet to give up their status at the top," said Tournament Director Andre Silver. "That should mean compelling action throughout our tournament."

The W&S Open will begin Aug. 11 and conclude Aug. 19.

