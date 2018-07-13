'He pulled on my dress': Police investigating report of attempted abduction

Police are investigating a report of an attempted abduction.

It happened Friday in the 6800 block of Schuster Court. Colerain Avenue and Banning Road are major cross streets in the area.

The woman who called 911 says she was walking to a gas station when a man in a red car followed her and asked if she would provide sexual favors for money.

"And I was walking back to my house and he literally got out of the car and tried to, like, take me into his car," she said. "He pulled on my dress and ripped my dress."

The caller describes the suspect as a 50-year-old black man with a white mustache, beard, and hair. She said he was wearing a gray T-shirt and driving a four-door red car.

If you see this person, contact the police.

