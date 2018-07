One person is dead after a crash involving a motorcycle on West Chester Road. (WXIX)

One person is dead after a crash involving a motorcycle on West Chester Road.

It happened Friday evening east of Route 42. Police say the incident took place at West Chester Road and Ridgemont Drive.

FOX19 was told a car pulled in front of a motorcycle and they collided head-on.

