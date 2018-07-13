Delhi Twp police: Only unsolved fatal hit-and-run case haunts department

It's been four years since Christopher Shaw was hit and killed by a vehicle on Rapid Run Road. (WXIX)

It's been four years since Christopher Shaw was struck by a vehicle and killed on Rapid Run Road. Shaw, who was 26 when it happened, would be celebrating his 30th birthday Saturday.

Delhi Township Lt. Joe Macaluso says instead of a celebration, if Shaw's mother wants to visit her son, she has to go to a grave site.

"I certainly remember how tragic it was and my hope is that someone who sees this story will come forward," he said.

Macaluso says Shaw was found after a few people saw his gym shoe on the side of the road. After a search, his body was discovered at the bottom of the hill.

"This the only deadly hit-skip we have that's unsolved," said Macaluso.

He hopes to close this case and give the family closure even though he says all leads have been exhausted.

"Someone lost their life and the family has been waiting four years for answers," he said.

If you have any information about this case, call the Delhi Police Department.

