Black students canvassing for Congressional candidate get police called on them

(RNN) – A pair of black college students who were canvassing for a Congressional candidate had the police called on them in a video circulating on Facebook

Eli Sabur and another student, identified only as Debo, were campaigning for David Kim in Snellville, GA, when someone in the neighborhood called the cops. In the video, Sabur counts three police cruisers that arrived on the scene.

“All we’re doing, we’re just trying to get David Kim in office,” Sabur says. “Look at this.”

Kim is running as a Democrat in Georgia’s 7th district, which encompasses suburbs north of Atlanta. Its seat is currently held by Rob Woodall, a Republican.

Kim posted the video to his campaign page, quoting a post that apparently came from Sabur’s account.

“#ThisIsAmerica. People call the police all the time on us, but this time was over the top,” Sabur wrote. “I was in my campaign shirt, hands full of literature and professional as always. It’s crazy smh (shaking my head) this is not the first time it’s happened … it actually happens A LOT.”

“The officers were nice but really 3!?!? Stay safe y’all and stay optimistic!” he added. “And don’t forget to VOTE!!!”

WGCL in Atlanta reported that Sabur, a student at Morehouse College, has canvassed for years.

Kim wrote a statement on Facebook about the episode.

“I understand why every parent of a child of color must have ‘the talk’ and worry about all our team members out in the field. I’m relieved that the police in this case were friendly and not intimidating, and that this regrettable incident didn’t escalate into something worse,” he wrote.

In his post, he also wrote that “the police are called more on canvassers of color” and noted a Georgia state representative had the police called on her while canvassing her own district this month, as well.

“We must stand together for the rights of all people. I will always be vocal about issues regarding inequality and discrimination – whether the conversation is uncomfortable or not,” Kim wrote. “Let us use this moment to inspire action. Join our coalition as we mobilize to win back the 7th.”

