VIDEO: Driver takes out car door in bizarre road rage incident

Cellphone video shows an SUV ramming into a Toyota Prius in a road rage incident. (Source: KCAL/KCBS/Instagram via CNN)

LOS ANGELES (KCAL/KCBS/CNN) – Cellphone video shows an SUV driver ramming an empty Toyota Prius – and taking out its front door.

The incident happened around 9 a.m. Thursday.

"I heard a bunch of cars honking and screeching, and I step outside and I look over there," said Hannah Doumitt, a witness. "And there's a car driving off with another car's door stuck to it, and some guy chasing it, and kicking and punching the car."

The camera rolled as the Jeep Cherokee kept going with the Prius wedged to it.

Witnesses on social media said the man standing on the street is the Toyota's driver, who was involved in some sort of argument with the Jeep's driver.

It appears no one was hurt from the collision.

The Los Angeles Police Department's Rampart Division said the case is being investigated, and that it's too early to share any information.

