Police accused of using coin flip app to decide whether to arrest driver

Officers in Georgia are accused of using a coin flip app to decide whether a driver they pulled over would go to jail. (Source: WSB/Roswell Police via CNN)

ATLANTA (WSB/CNN) – Two police officers in Georgia allegedly used a coin flip app to decide whether a woman should be arrested.

The encounter was caught on the officers' body cameras.

When Roswell Police Officer Courtney Brown stopped Sarah Webb for speeding past her, she didn't mince words.

"OK, so you think driving that fast on a wet road is a smart idea just because you're late for work?" Brown said.

"No," Webb answered.

"Instead of calling, saying you're running late for work, you would rather risk people's lives?" Brown said.

"I'm sorry," Webb said, choking up.

Officer Brown consulted Officer Kristee Wilson on what to do next, because she allegedly didn't have a radar.

The two are then accused of deciding that a coin flip app on Wilson's phone would determine whether Webb was arrested. Webb eventually ended up behind bars.

Roswell Police Chief Rusty Grant said a department source told him about the incident right before the Fourth of July.

"I was appalled," Grant said.

The two officers are now on paid administrative leave, pending an investigation.

"I've been a law enforcement professional for almost 40 years and, again, I was appalled to believe that a police officer would let a flip of a coin be the deciding factor in whether to issue someone a citation or, more importantly, take someone into custody," Grant said.

Charges against Webb were dropped earlier this week.

Investigators will check whether the officers handled other arrests with the app.

