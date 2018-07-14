Homeless man serenades woman who bought him food

The indictment ties U.S. election interference to the Russian government for the first time, charging 12 Russian military intelligence officers with hacking Democrats.Full Story >
The indictment ties U.S. election interference to the Russian government for the first time, charging 12 Russian military intelligence officers with hacking Democrats.Full Story >
About 10 months after having a baby, Serena Williams plays in the Wimbledon final against Angelique Kerber.Full Story >
About 10 months after having a baby, Serena Williams plays in the Wimbledon final against Angelique Kerber.Full Story >
Cristala Poole decided to do 35 acts of kindness for her 35th birthday. She was blessed with a lovely tune by a stranger.Full Story >
Cristala Poole decided to do 35 acts of kindness for her 35th birthday. She was blessed with a lovely tune by a stranger.Full Story >
Belgium earns its highest World Cup finish by beating England 2-0 in the third-place match.Full Story >
Belgium earns its highest World Cup finish by beating England 2-0 in the third-place match.Full Story >
President Trump is back in Scotland, where he's spending the weekend preparing for his Putin summit and likely playing golf.Full Story >
President Trump is back in Scotland, where he's spending the weekend preparing for his Putin summit and likely playing golf.Full Story >