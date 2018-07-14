Homeless man serenades woman who bought him food

Cristala Poole decided to do 35 acts of kindness for her 35th birthday. She was blessed with a lovely tune by a stranger. (Source: KTRK/CNN)

HOUSTON (KTRK/CNN) - A Houston woman thought she was just doing a good deed when she bought food for a homeless man.

He then thanked her with a song that left her wanting to find him again.

Cristala Poole's 35th birthday plans fell through this week.

But instead of sulking, she decided to focus on others.

"(By) doing 35 random acts of kindness," Poole said.

That included paying for someone's gas, covering a woman's bus fare and then delivering a meal to a homeless person.

That brought her downtown and led her to Maurice.

"God told me that was him," Poole said.

"Today I was going to take care of a homeless person's food," she said to the man in the video.

But what Poole didn't know that Maurice had a surprise for her.

He began to sing to her.

"Happy birthday young lady," he said.

She left after the song but only got his first name.

She now hopes to reconnect and see if there's more she can do for the man.

"I want to know this man's story," Poole said. "How did he end up on the street? No one knows that this man can sing."

She posted the video online and many have shared their admiration for this silky-smooth voice hidden somewhere on the streets of Houston.

It's also a reminder that sometimes the best gifts come from taking a moment to stop and truly connect with a stranger, who you may otherwise pass right by.

"I'm gonna cry," she told the man.

"This is like the best birthday present ever,” she said. "For my 35th."

"And I was sure hungry," the man responded.

